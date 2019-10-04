Kildare Fire service staff expressed concern over Maynooth traffic congestion

Fire service staff have told Kildare County Councillors in the Maynooth area they were very concerned over recent serious traffic congestion in the town.

As the council and other parties came under fire for what was described as traffic chaos in Maynooth recently members at the council’s Clane-Maynooth District told how they had been contacted by fire service workers (who wanted to remain anonymous) who were very worried over the congestion in the town could lead to delays in getting to a serious fire incident.

A public meeting on traffic has been organised for the Glenroyal Hotel this Monday coming, October 7 (8.00pm).

With numerous building projects going on in the town, things were particularly bad when students returned to Maynooth University.

The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting heard today (Friday, October 4) of a number of issues around the town.

Among other things, Cllr Tim Durkan told how a female driver was very shaken when her wing mirror struck a school bag being carried by a pupil on the Celbridge road. Both the driver and the pupil were shaken by the incident, he said.

But he was told by Director of Services, Niall Morrissey, who was acting Chief Executive, that a proposed Part 8 work scheme to make the Celbridge road school area safer was not on the Council’s funding list at the moment.

The council and councillors received hundreds of calls about the congestion.

In one case, said Mr Morrissey, a contractor had not adhered to a traffic management plan and they had a word with him over that.

Mr Morrissey said that Maynooth was a “thriving” town at the moment and they were working on the series of ring roads planned for around the town.

Cllr Tim Durkan described the series of events which led to the major congestion as an “almost perfect storm.”

Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil said members of the Fire Service were concerned about getting to the station quickly to attend incidents.

He said there needed to be joined up thinking between all parties. “It is not just a Kildare County Council problem,” he said.