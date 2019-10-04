Man sent forward for trial for alleged theft of €6,000 worth of phones in Newbridge

A man has been sent forward for trial in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of mobile phones from a shop in Newbridge.

Rostislav Konka, 35, with an address listed in court documents as 7 Moneen Drive, The Hollands, Athy appeared before the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday, October 3.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence to the court that it is alleged by the State that on June 5, 2019 at the Eir Store, Edward Street, Newbridge, Mr Konka allegedly gained entry and obtained 36 mobile phones worth €6,000.

The state are also alleging Mr Konka was armed with a knife.

The court heard the book of evidence was served on the defendant, and he will be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Criminal Court on December 3.

Judge Desmond Zaidan certified for legal aid for Mr Konka to be represented by solicitor, Brian Larkin and one junior counsel. A Czech translator was also certified for.