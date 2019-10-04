After a wet and windy start Met Eireann extend Kildare wind warning to 1pm

Met Éireann has issued a new status yellow wind warning as the tail end impact of Storm Lorenzo continues be felt.

Issued on Friday morning, October 4, the warning covers Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

Met Éireann says there will be southwest winds of mean speeds of 50 to 55 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h for a time.

The warning is valid from 8am until 1pm on Friday.

Very windy with spells of heavy rain for a time with damaging gusts and spot flooding. The stormy conditions will abate this afternoon with most areas becoming dry and winds easing. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees.

Other than scattered outbreaks of drizzle and rain mainly affecting hills and west coasts, tonight will be dry in many areas. Winds having fallen light early in the night will freshen again later in the night - becoming strong on southerly on west coasts. Minimum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.