Support women with breast cancer - and the work of Marie Keating Foundation

The Marie Keating Foundation’s annual Pigsback 5/10K is back for another year in the Phoenix Park this October, to raise funds in support of women at every step of their breast cancer journey. The event is suitable for all levels of fitness and ability, with individual tickets as well as family passes available. The event will be hosted on Sunday, October 13.

Linda Keating, Director of Fundraising at the Marie Keating Foundation said “The run is a fun day out for all the family and is a great way to get out, get active and support a great cause. One in ten women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives, and over 3,215 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

“The funds raised from our Pigsback 5/10K go towards supporting our vital breast cancer awareness and support services, for women newly diagnosed, living with a breast cancer diagnosis, or those that have come out the other side of treatment.”

Just two weeks before the Dublin City Marathon, it is a great opportunity to get some last-minute kilometres in for any serious runners taking on the challenge. Registration at Furze Road and Chesterfield Avenue opens at 8am on October 13, and all participants are encouraged to arrive early in time to properly stretch and prepare for the day.

The 10K route will commence at 10am, with the 5K route starting close behind at 10.20am.

There will be water stations all around the route to keep those running, jogging or walking going, and everyone will receive a medal at the finish line with a chipped time.

Tickets are just €25 each, or €50 for a family pass and you can sign up at mariekeating.ie/events or on the day.