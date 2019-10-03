New Naas medical clinic will create 10 jobs

A new medical centre offering “walk-in” treatments services will open shortly in Naas, creating ten jobs.

Medical services company Affidea, which provides diagnostic imaging and outpatient services, is investing €500,000 in the establishment of a fourth ExpressCare clinic in Ireland. The new facility is co-located with Affidea’s existing diagnostic clinic at the Vista Primary Care campus, Ballymore Road.

The company says it will open to the public in the coming weeks.

The clinics treat minor injuries and illnesses that don’t require a hospital visit.

The business already operates an ExpressCare clinic in Tallaght, just 200 metres from Tallaght University Hospital, Northwood Business Park in Santry and at The Elysian in Cork. The investment in the fourth facility is part of an overall €1.8 million investment by the company in the Naas clinic over the last four years, with diagnostic capacity at the clinic doubling in that time.

Offering fast turnaround times without an appointment, the clinics treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures and sprains, lacerations requiring stitches, sports and DIY injuries, minor burns and scalds, eye and ear injuries, insect and animal bites, infections and rashes. Children over the age of one are also treated, eliminating the need for a visit to a hospital A&E department, almost certainly to Dublin. All the cllinics are open from 10am to 10pm, 365 days a year.

Barry Downes, the CEO of Affidea Ireland, is a native of Kill and played hurling with the local club.