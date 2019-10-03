Bodies urged to move on Kildare rail carriage purchase

A detailed business case has been submitted by the National Transport Authority to the Department of Transport for approval to buy 41 additional rail carriages for Kildare rail lines but the delay in getting these has been criticised.

Labour's Emmet Stagg contacted Minister for Transport in relation to the required Government approval for the provision of additional capacity on existing services on both the Maynooth to Connolly Line and the Kildare Line serving Hazelhatch and Sallins, through the purchase of an additional 41 railcar carriages.

SEE ALSO: Conor McGregor comes to Naas...for a haircut

Mr. Stagg said the purchase of 41 additional carriages from the manufacturer of the 2007-2012 fleet, would give us additional capacity before a major fleet order announced by Iarnrod Eireann last May. Mr Stagg said Iarnrod Eireann told him they had concluded negotiations and contract terms with the manufacturer over the 41 carriages.A detailed Business Case has been submitted by the National Transport Authority to the Department of Transport for approval. The Minister said the business case is currently being considered by the Department and once that consideration is complete a decision will be sought from the Government.

Criticising the delay in sanctioning the purchase of the 41 additional railcar carriages, Mr Stagg said: “Their delivery will increase capacity two years before the major fleet order starts to be delivered into service, and is a no brainer. We simply have to get extra capacity into the system at the earliest possible date.”

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

In conclusion Mr Stagg said he would press the Minister to seek Government approval for the purchase of the additional railcar carriages as soon as possible so Iarnrod Eireann can proceed to sign the contract.