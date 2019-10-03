Kildare court hears how driver broke two red lights in high speed car chase in Naas and Newbridge

A 19-year-old-man has appeared at Naas District Court in connection with a series of alleged dangerous driving incidents in the Naas and Newbridge area on July 14 last.

Maurice Byrne, Dereens, Newhall, Naas, appeared in court last Tuesday, October 1.

Sarah Connolly BL, representing him legally, said he pleaded guilty to all six offences. Judge Desmond Zaidan opted to give him an immediate two year driving ban on one of the offences but a full sentencing hearing has been adjourned.

Garda Ronan Mannion said that he found Mr Byrne travelling at 140 km/hr on the N7 at Blackchurch, Kill, at 1.30am on July 14 last. He signaled him to stop but Mr Byrne took off when the garda car pulled up. He continued through the 80km/hr zone at 140km/hr and at Osberstown, nearly drove into the back of a car swerving to avoid it.

A similar incident with another car followed. Garda Mannion said the driver was going at 140km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone in Newbridge and drove through a red light at Moorefield crossroads.

He broke another red light at Moorefield where he swerved around a car to go through the lights. The driver turned left at the Liffey Bridge. Garda Mannion said he did not follow him for safety reasons at that point.

Garda Mannion said he later spoke to the registered owner of the car, the defendant’s father.

“He (the defendant) was very drunk and did not recall the incident,” said gardai who recognised Mr Byrne’s face after pulling up beside him during the incident.

“In his favour, he was remorseful,” said the garda.

Sentencing has been adjourned.