Higher growth in Kildare business energy use

Businesses in county Kildare were the fourth largest users of energy in the State in 2016 according to estimates from an official business survey.

They figures suggest that Kildare grew much faster than the Dublin region between 2012 and 2016, the latest date for which figures were provided.

According to Central Statistics Office Business Energy Use survey, after Dublin local authority areas combined, Cork and Limerick, Kildare was the fourth largest user when it came to use of kilotonnes (ktoe) of oil equivalent of energy, be it electricity, gas or other fuels.

SEE ALSO: Two businesses close in Naas

The CSO surveyed over 11,000 business in the State and estimated that Kildare used 427 ktoe in 2016. This compared to 371 ktoe in 2009.

The figure fell to 331 in 2012 and rose steadily over the next four years. Dublin recorded 8626 in 2016.

Compared with Kildare’s 427, of the other Mid East counties, Louth used 294 while Meath used 166 and Wicklow 64.

Over the seven years, Kildare energy use grew by 15% which was midway in the growth league but in the four years from 2012-16, Kildare’s energy use grew at 29%, the fifth highest growth rate in the State, compared to 5.5% for the State as a whole and 1.5% for Dublin.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Spending wise, the business energy bill in county Kildare in 2016 came to €349,583,000 million, up 4% from 2009.

Nationally 1.5% of energy use came from renewable energy.

The CSO said that nationally the industry sector accounted for 55% of total non-domestic energy consumption in 2016 in terms of ktoe.

It also said the energy products used by industry have a lower relative cost than those used by the services sector.

Nationally, the use of energy from renewables and from waste increased from 216 ktoe in 2009 to 360 ktoe in 2016 or by 67% over the seven years.