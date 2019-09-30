McDonalds coming to Kilcullen and hiring staff

A new McDonalds fast food restaurant is opening soon in Co Kildare.

The outlet in Kilcullen is currently recruiting for staff.

The global chain said it's looking for friendly and motivated workers who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

Full-time and Part-time work is available for the right candidates.

The new outlet is being operated by Pattina Products Ltd, which started in 1998, and runs four McDonalds restaurants - Ilac Centre, Mary Street in Dublin and Naas and Newbridge in Kildare.

The company said: "We are delighted to announce that we are opening another on the M9 Kilcullen mid October.

"We currently employ over 265 staff and we want to employ an additional 60 staff.

"We value our employees and we understand how important a work life balance is to our staff.

"We have a diverse workplace and have lots of opportunities for progression and career development.

"The majority of our senior managers started as staff members & worked their way up.

"People are our greatest asset."

Applicants are being asked to email CVs to tespattinaproducts@gmail.com.