Hurricane Lorenzo currently on course to impact on Ireland next week

The NHC said that it was the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

It is currently 2,000km southwest of the Azores island group.

Met Éireann said: "On the forecast track, Lorenzo is expected to move near or just west of the Azores late Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Thereafter, the exact track and the intensity of Lorenzo as it transitions to an extratropical low is still very uncertain.

"However, one possibility is that it will track northeastwards towards Europe.

"Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the US National Hurricane Centre (NOAA) are holding daily conference discussions.

"The progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being closely monitored."