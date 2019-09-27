Man charged in connection with thefts at Naas businesses

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with two thefts and a break-in in Naas.

Glen Fean, with an address listed in court documents as Morning Star Hostel, Brunswick Street, Dublin, appeared before the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday, September 26.

Mr Fean is charged with criminal damage and theft at Pretty Woman at the Caspo Centre in Naas.

The court heard it is alleged that between November 17, 2018 and November 18, 2018 Mr Fean allegedly smashed the glass part of the front door of Pretty Woman, and took money from the till.

Mr Fean is also charged with criminal damage and alleged theft at Fabucci shoes at the Moat Mall, Naas. It is also alleged that on February 22, 2019, Mr Fean broke the glass panel of Fabucci and took money from the till.

Evidence was also given that on March 18, 2019 at Brennan’s Hardware, Naas, it is alleged that Mr Fean entered the premises through the roof but nothing was taken. He is charged with trespass.

The prosecuting garda said there was no objection to bail. He said at the time of these alleged offences the defendant was in a bad way taking drugs, but is now the healthiest he’s ever seen him looking.

Conal Boyce, solicitor representing the man, said his client has left Newbridge, is now in Dublin and seems to be on a good road.

Mr Fean was ordered to sign on daily at Bridewell Garda Station as part of a bail condition. The case was adjourned until November 28 for DPP directions.