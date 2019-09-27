County Wicklow man charged with possessing child pornography on phone

A 21-year-old County Wicklow man has been charged with possessing child pornography on his phone.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, appeared before the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday, September 26.

The man is charged with Section 6(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998, possession of pornography on a phone on a date unknown between October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence to the court that the man, who was 18 at the time, had a picture of a 13-year-old girl with her naked breasts exposed on his phone.

The court heard the phone had been seized by gardai in relation to a separate investigation.

Sgt Jacob said the injured party had sent the picture to the defendant.

“What’s the connection?”, Judge Zaidan asked.

The prosecuting garda told Judge Zaidan that they be-friended each other on Snapchat, and both lived in the same town, but that there was no relationship between them.

Solicitor Stephen Walsh, representing the man, said there will be a guilty plea in the matter.

Judge Zaidan accepted jurisdiction.

The court heard the defendant is currently serving a sentence for a different matter. There was no application for bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody until October 3 for a victim impact statement.

Judge Zaidan said the defendant’s name will be put on the sex offenders list.