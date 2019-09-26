Delays after trailer of bales overturns on bridge in Kilcullen

Gardai are dealing with an overturned tractor in Kilcullen (R448) on the bridge passing through the town.

It’s currently blocking the road so motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Elsewhere, it’s both ways through Sallins, especially for traffic from the Clane side (R407).

Leaving Naas, there’s a queue for the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout on the Newbridge Rd (R445) and further along into Newbridge itself.