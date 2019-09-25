Investment property on the market for only €40k

This house may be in ruins but this site spanning over half an acre represents excellent value at €40,000.

The potential investment property is located near Old Leighlin village off the M9.

This derelict stone residence sits on a site of 0.6 acres with small stone outbuildings.

The property is located off a shared local access road on the Ridge above Old Leighlin.

The estate agents said: "The massive scope subject to suitable planning permissions and renovations, we invite enquiries and have maps available upon request."

The directions to the property are:

From Old Leighlin village, climb uphill on Barrack Hill onto ' The Ridge' (2.8km).

Turn left at the cross roads on 'The Ridge' and proceed 1.5km to a sharp 90 degree right bend. Keep straight onto minor road at the bend and follow for 700m.

This site is located on the left, with a residence and farmyard immediately beyond.