Take part in the County Kildare Commuter Survey and you could win €50 Voucher

Take Part in the Kildare Commuter Survey – have your voice heard and be in for a chance to win a €50 voucher.

Kildare County Council wants to get up to date figures that could have far-reaching and positive effects on the lives of Kildare commuters.





The survey will provide a snapshot of Kildare commuter flows including mode of travel, journey length, commuter satisfaction, and attitudes to remote working.

The survey is available online at www.kildarecoco.ie/business/commutersurvey until the end of September.