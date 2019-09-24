Call for traffic lights on Moore’s Bridge, The Curragh
Question raised at MD meeting
Moore's Bridge
A call has been made for traffic lights to be installed on Moore’s Bridge, The Curragh.
Cllr Anne Connolly raised the issue at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, September 18.
Cllr Connolly said the bridge, on the R415 Rathbride Road is very busy, and if you meet a truck at the top you’re in trouble, and would have to reverse back.
Cllr Connolly asked the council to review the bridge, as it’s suffering from excessive traffic.
A response issued by Kildare County Council said; “This has been referred to the Traffic Management Section for examination and consideration.”
