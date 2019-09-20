Some Kildare public transport users paying twice as much for Leap cards

Kildare people paying for public transport through leap cards are paying up to twice as much for their journeys, a TD has said.

Kildare North TD, James Lawless (FF), has called on the National Transport Authority (NTA) to apply the weekly fare cap on leap cards to bus routes in Kildare as well as Dublin.

Currently, Kildare commuters who use local Transport for Ireland bus routes, such as the 139, for work or college, cannot avail of the weekly cap on leap card fares, which are generally €27.50 for adults and €20.00 on Dublin Bus services. “Local people are paying up to twice as much for their journeys, despite using the same system and payment method. This is a blatantly unfair situation,” he said.

Currently a student commuting from Naas to Maynooth for college by bus is paying €40 per week. On Dublin Bus services students are paying half that amount.

Deputy Lawless said the NTA has agreed to review this situation and investigate a student fare on routes such as the 139. “I believe they should look at capping weekly leap card fares on the 139 and Bus Eireann routes so that the financial burden on commuters is lessened and public transport is a more appealing option.”

He has also called on the NTA to review the pricing structure on the 139 route, now that it can be used for short hop journeys between Clane, Sallins and Naas at certain times. “The short hop fare should be introduced for commuters using the bus to connect to Sallins train station from Clane as charging the usual flat fare is unfair and does not serve to promote public transport.”