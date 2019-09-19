Contract awarded for Kildare flood study update

The contract for work on the re-assessment of hydrology and the operation of the local drainage network in the Hazelhatch area of Celbridge has been awarded to RPS Ireland.

The study is due for completion before the end of this year.

Tenders were invited on May 30 for a Study into the re-assessment of the local hydrology and the operation of the local drainage network in the Hazelhatch. The closing date for receipt of tenders was Thursday, June 27.

Welcoming the award of the contract, Labour’s Emmet Stagg said that this further study will identify viable structural and non-structural measures to manage flooding in the area which in turn will lead to the carrying out of a flood alleviation scheme for the area, for which funding will be available.

The Hazelhatch area of Celbridge was previously assessed as part of the Eastern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme.

The Plans have identified the need for some further study of the area before being able to identify any feasible option to manage the existing flood risk.

It was originally understood that the more frequent flooding experienced in the area was due to culvert blockages at WillowDale and Willow Avenue in Primrose Gate but consultants were engaged by Kildare County Council to carry out a Hydraulic Study to model flow and blockage scenario in the area.

This study highlighted the need for a re-assessment of the local hydrology and also revealed that an investigation of the operation of the local drainage network would also be necessary.

Mr Stagg said that the identification and resolution of the flooding at Hazelhatch was of utmost importance to residents in the area, St. Patrick’s National School, Celbridge GAA and Celbridge Tennis Club.