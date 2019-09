A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in Sallins.

A woman awoke at 4.30am in a house at Hunterswood to the noise of what sounded like an angle grinder and saw three males beside her car, a silver coloured Toyota Prius with a 2010 registration.

A number of catalytic converters have been stolen in the Naas-Sallins area in recent months.