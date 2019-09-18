Public information meeting over Pipers Hill campus access

Naas councillor Bill Clear will host a public information meeting this evening (7pm), at the Town House Hotel in Naas.

It will provide an update on the issues that have arisen over access to the Piper's Hill campus and the closure of a car park used by the Education and Training Boards of Ireland (on the advice of the body's insurers).

Some 1600 people make their way to four schools on the site daily. There is only one way in and out and this is also used by residents living adjacent to the campus.

The issue was raised at a Naas Municipal District meeting yesterday, during which Kildare County Council pointed out that “the traffic management plan within the school campus is a matter for the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board.”