A dry sunny day for County Kildare today

Any shallow mist patches will clear quickly to leave a fine and warm day with long sunny spells, says Met Eireann. Almost all areas dry but cloudy at times near northwest coasts, where the odd spot of drizzle may arise. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees - warmest inland. Light variable breezes.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells. Inland mist or shallow fog patches may form in near calm. Cool. Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 degrees.