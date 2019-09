Early mist and fog soon clearing to give a dry and fairly sunny day, accordfing to Met Eireann. A cool start, but mild by early afternoon, with top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees celsius in light variable breezes.

Cool and dry tonight with mostly clear skies. Some patches of fog will form in places before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius.