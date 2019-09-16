County Kildare will have an overcast day with little rain

A cloudy start in most areas with light rain, drizzle, mist and isolated fog patches about, says Met Eireann. Cloud will gradually break in the north and northwest later this morning and afternoon allowing a few bright or sunny spells through. Elsewhere a good deal of cloud about with just a few limited bright or sunny spells breaking through. Light rain, drizzle and mist will become mostly confined to southern counties this afternoon. Highest temperatures generally 14 to 17 degrees Celsius but a degree of two higher in southern areas. Breezes mainly light northeast or variable.

Dry tonight with clear spells with some mist setting in early tonight and some fog overnight also especially inland. Lowest temperatures will range 3 to 8 degrees Celsius in light variable breezes.