No arrests made after up to 60 people protest outside house in Newbridge
Protest
A Garda at the scene of the protest
Newbridge Gardaí said no arrests were made after a protest took place outside a house in the town yesterday evening.
Up to 60 people gathered on the street outside the property in Dara Park.
It's believed the incident is connected to a released prisoner staying in the area.
According to Gardaí, the protesters eventually left the area.
Inspector James Molloy said this morning: "Gardaí were called to a protest outside a house in Dara Park yesterday evening.
"No arrests were made. Around 50 to 60 people were present. The crowd eventually left the area peacefully."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on