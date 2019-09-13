No arrests made after up to 60 people protest outside house in Newbridge

A Garda at the scene of the protest

Newbridge Gardaí said no arrests were made after a protest took place outside a house in the town yesterday evening. 

Up to 60 people gathered on the street outside the property in Dara Park. 

It's believed the incident is connected to a released prisoner staying in the area. 

According to Gardaí, the protesters eventually left the area. 

Inspector James Molloy said this morning: "Gardaí were called to a protest outside a house in Dara Park yesterday evening. 

"No arrests were made. Around 50 to 60 people were present. The crowd eventually left the area peacefully."