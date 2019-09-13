Naas needs public toilets

Public toilets need to be provided in Naas.

Local councillor Vincent P Martin wants Kildare County Council to put in toilets and for the “safest and most appropriate location” to be identified, as well as the cost. He also wants the community to be consulted before a decision is made.

Local business people are in favour of this and Cllr Martin said some local businesses with toilets are being used by members of the public in the absence of a public facility.

Read more County Kildare news

“This means that some are having to clean the toilets more often than they normally would,” he added.

“Big significant towns like Naas should have an aesthetic toilet and I believe the need for this will continue to grow. Most big towns have one and the demand will increase as Naas is becoming a festival town.”

The last permanent public toilet was located just off Abbey Street.

It was replaced by a “portaloo” - an automatic self cleaning unit erected at the council’s car park, erected in 2003.

But it was removed over a year ago because of the cost of providing it - some €6,000 per annum - way exceeded the amount of money paid by members of the public to use it.