Jumped in front of an ambulance being driven through Naas

A man who jumped out in front of an ambulance in Naas town centre was then arrested.

The 27 year old, from the Clane area, jumped in front of the approaching vehicle at 2.35am on September 9. He was uninjured.

He was detained by the gardai for abusive and aggressive behaviour towards both the ambulance personnel and the gardai.

The incident happened at South Main Street.

