Newbridge Kildare Lions Club holding golf outing

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club is calling on all local golfers to get involved in it's golf outing at Newbridge Golf Club on Friday, September 13.

The event is sponsored by Whitewater Shopping Centre and Newbridge Golf Club.

It’s a 4 ball scramble and its €200 per team of four to enter. This includes a meal and prize giving at the end of the day.

“We have wonderful prizes and plenty of them. This a good day out and its in aid of those in need in our community,” said the club.

“There are many new poor in modern Ireland which is very disturbing for a first world country. Lions do their best to help those who need assistance. So please do your best to get a team together and give back a little. If you can’t participate on the day, you can sponsor a golf tee/hole, a prize or even just make a donation. You can contact us at the following number 086 8128825 or email nklcsecretary@gmail.com,” said the club.

According to Lions Club President, Morgan McCabe; “We are proud of our club’s 43 years of service to the community. The Lions club members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. Your donations are truly helping Lions make a difference in our community.”

The club is a 100% voluntary registered charity that fundraises for those in need in the local community.

Over €1.3m has been collected and distributed since the club was founded 43 years ago.

“Why support us? A unique feature about us is that every penny collected is redistributed amongst the community; all club expenses are paid by the members. We are a safe and secure charity you can trust with over 40 years of service locally,” he added.

“Since 1976, our club members have worked on a variety of projects in the local

community, for example, proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to local schools from our Annual Schools Health Walk. We distribute over €20,000 worth of food; clothing vouchers into the community every year from our Annual Christmas Food Appeal.”