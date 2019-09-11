Well known Naas deli is seeking an extension

A well known Naas coffee shop and delicatessen is seeking a premises extension.

Swans on the Green at Fairgreen, Naas, has asked Kildare County Council for permission to build a modular single storey extension to the existing food preparation area of the shop.

It will also include toilet facilities.

According to KCC, submissions may be made by October 8 and a decision is due to be made by the end of October.