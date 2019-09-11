Naas skip hire company is planning a major expansion

A Naas skip hire company is seeking permission for an expansion of its facility on the outskirts of the town.

Dolly Skip Hire wants to expand its existing waste processing and transfer facility at the Osberstown Industrial Park.

This will facilitate a more than doubling of the waste throughput at the facility - from 21,000 to 49,500 tonnes a year. It is also seeking to construct two additional waste processing buildings with an approximate gross floor area of 16,910 square feet and 19,601 square feet.

The company also wants to relocate an existing shed for which permission was already granted as well as expanding the storage yard and providing car park spaces, lorry parking spaces and lighting.

The comp[any says it intends to provide an environmental impact assessment report and a natura impact statement as part of the application.

Anybody interested in making submissions should do so by October 13.