Mainly dry and bright across County Kildare today

Met Eireann says today will be a bright and dry day in most places with variable cloud and good spells of sunshine and just a few passing light showers. Moderate or fresh west breezes. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees - warmest in the south.

Tonight will start dry. Rain will arrive in the west before spreading Eastwards later in the night. The rain will be heavy across the north and northwest accompanied by low cloud and mist, but lighter elsewhere with parts of the East and Southeast likely to stay dry until morning. Southwest winds will be strong in many areas with gale gusts, but less windy over Ulster. Mild. Lowest temperatures 10 to 14 degrees.