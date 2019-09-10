Naas resident awoke to find intruder in his bedroom and gave chase

A man woke up to discover an intruder in his bedroom in Naas yesterday.

The incident occurred shortly after noon.

As well as the male in his bedroom there was another man at the bottom of the stairs at the residence in Lacken View, Ballycane.

Read more County Kildare news

The pair took flight with the man chasing them across an adjacent green towards the Hazelmere estate.

Entry to the house was gained through the front door and Naas gardai say that a crowbar was used to break into the property.