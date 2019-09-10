It will be mainly dry in County Kildare today

Mist and fog patches clearing to give a dry start with spells of sunshine, says Met Eireann. However, cloud will steadily build during the day and rain will push in to affect parts of the west and northwest by late morning. The rain will then extend eastwards across the country during the afternoon and evening but it will turn increasingly light and patchy as it does so. Top temperatures will range 15 to 18 degrees in freshening southwest winds.

Mild and windy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing eastwards across the country. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds.