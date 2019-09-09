It's going to brighten up across County Kildare

Any rain affecting the east will clear and otherwise the day will be bright and fresh with sunny spells and passing showers. A few heavy showers possible across the west, but isolated elsewhere. Fresh northwest winds will ease. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells. Winds will fall light and it'll be noticeably cool. Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Shallow fog patches inland.