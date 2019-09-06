Plan for use of former Kilcock court building

A new role could soon be found for the former courthouse building in Kilcock.

Kildare County Council is to ask the Department of Justice about letting an organisation use the former Kilcock Courthouse building.

At the September 6 meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, Cllr Paul Ward asked if the Council could contact the Department of Justice to avail of the opportunity as indicated by the Department of Justice for other

public sector organisations to use the vacant courthouse in Kilcock for alternative public or community use.

SEE ALSO: Man Arrested after €12,000 cannabis seizure in Newbridge

He said that a group which provides a programme to divert young people from criminal activity need a space since they no longer had access to the scout den in the area.

He said they needed one room.

Director of Service, Sonya Kavanagh, Economic Community and CulturalDevelopment Department, said they will do that. She said that if the building is to be made available to the Council Council the cost of refurbishing the building and its future use will need further consideration before plans can be progressed.

SEE ALSO: Other Kildare stories

She said the staff dealing with facilities needed to be happy with it as they had to look after it.