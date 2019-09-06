It'll at least be dry in County Kildare today

It will be dull and rather damp over Munster and Leinster for a time, with some light rain, but drying out by noon, says Met Eireann. Brighter weather in northern areas, with sunny spells and just isolated showers will extend down across the country gradually. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Breezy, with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Mostly dry tonight, with long clear spells, but a few showers will affect some northern and northwestern areas. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

