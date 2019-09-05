Proposed changes to Kildare crime fighting community text scheme

Care should be taken that the proposed changes to the crime fighting community text system do not throw out the benefits of the current one, the County Kildare Joint Policing Committee, has been told.

At their quarterly meeting on September 2, Garda Sergeant Gavin Dunphy, the Community Policing Sergeant, said there are now 75 text messaging schemes in county Kildare.

But there are problems with the system including the limit of 160 characters which can be used.

Only Gardai can send texts and Sgt Dunphy said that problems with the current system had been exacerbated by transfer of Gardai to other areas.

A proposed new two way communications system, using social media, is aimed at reducing administration and issues with data protection and GDPR.

"This could be ready in 12 months," he said.

He said the new system would reach parts of the county which do not yet have access to messaging systems.

JPC member,Conor O'Leary, who deals with community alert for Muintir na Tire, said huge numbers have signed up to the current system.

"The old system is cumbersome but they should be careful with the new one," he said.