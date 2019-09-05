Iconic Naas pub will have a "soft" reopening tomorrow

Fletcher’s, the well known Naas pub, will have a low key reopening tomorrow afternoon.

Previous proprietor Tommy Fletcher has ceased trading at the North Main Street hostelry.

Now in his mid-70s, Tommy had been working at 13 North Main Street since 1964.

The pub pre-dates the Great Famine and opened in 1829.

Originally known as Whelan’s, his father Tom took over the business as proprietor in 1931.

Tom, a native of Johnstown, County Kilkenny, passed away in 1975 and his wife Anna, Tommy’s mother, passed away in 2004.

In July the business sold for €1.14 million in the most eagerly awaited public auction this year at Lawlor's Hotel in the town.