Future Kildare Garda HQ could be known tomorrow

The location of new Garda district headquarters for Kildare under new policing report plans could be known tomorrow.

At the quarterly meeting of the County Kildare Joint Policing Committee (JPC) in Naas on September 2, members received a briefing on the recent national Garda Policing Report.

Garda Superintendent Gerry Wall said that elements of the new policing plan are not yet known but they could have word on where the headquarters for a new Kildare-Laois/Offaly division will be tomorrow, Friday, September 6.

Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy (Social Democrats) said that Kildare has one of the lowest number of Garda ratios in the country.

“I am open minded on the changes but change without resources will produce nothing appreciably different without resources,” she said.

Deputy Murphy said it was important where the headquarters is located.

Supt Wall said the change had to come at some stage and Gardai supported it. He said that the number of divisions will be changed from 28 to 19 and Kildare would be in a division with Laois/Offaly.

But Supt Wall went on to say that elements of the new model is “not all that clear” at the moment.

Supt Wall said: “We have not got a clear plan in front of us. That will come as we get more information.”

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said the JPC needed to be able to benchmark and compare Garda performances.

Supt Wall said the change was not about competitiveness.

Cllr McEvoy said that over time the JPC wanted to know if it had enough resources.

“We don't want to compete with Laois/Offaly unfairly.”

Garda Superintendent Ollie Henry said the new Garda chief had asked for a study on Kildare.

Supt Wall said he hoped there would be no competitiveness between Kildare and Laois/Offaly.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan (FG) said there has been an unprecedented increase in the Kildare population over 50 years.

He also said there was a lot of reoffending, including by some people on bail.

“There needs to be coordination between the judiciary and the Gardai,” he said.