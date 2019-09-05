There will be traffic diversions in Naas this weekend

Traffic diversions will be in force this weekend because of the Wild Food Festival at Poplar Square, Naas.

In order to facilitate the festival there will be no vehicle access to Poplar Square. Traffic will be diverted around Poplar Square using Wolfe Tone Street and John’s Lane.

The times of the diversions are: 6.30pm to midnight on Friday September 6 and 5pm to midnight on Saturday September 7.