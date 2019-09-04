Windy and showery across County Kildare today

Bright and blustery with fresh to strong, gusty northwest winds developing this morning, reaching gale force along the northern coasts, says Met Eireann. There'll be a mixture of sunshine and showers, some heavy and with some longer spells of rain in Ulster. Drier, brighter conditions will extend from the west later this afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees celsius.

Some showers after dark tonight, but these becoming confined to northern coasts later. Otherwise mostly dry, with some long clear spells developing. Fresh, gusty northwest breezes will gradually ease and become light to moderate by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees celsius.