Van robbed near Naas after keys fished through letter box

Crime

Paul O'Meara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Van robbed near Naas after keys fished through letter box

Naas gardai are investigating

A van was stolen from outside a house in Oldbridge, Osberstown, near Naas.

It follows the theft of two vehicles from outside a home in Sallins.

Read more County Kildare news

The van - a white coloured VW Caddy - was robbed sometime between midnight on Thursday August 29 and 7am on August 6.

Naas gardai say the vehicle keys were left inside the front door and were “fished” through the letter box. There was no damage done to the property.

The  van’s registration number is 05 D 7651.

 

 