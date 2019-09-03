It will be cloudy across County Kildare today with some rain

Breezy today and mainly dry in the east and south at first, says Met Eireann, but dull and misty over western and northwestern areas, with some rain and drizzle, which will become more widespread in the afternoon. It will brighten up along the Atlantic Seaboard in the evening. Mild with top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Read more County Kildare news

Tonight will be mostly dry, but scattered showers will arrive in the west and northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 and 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will strengthen and become gusty along west and northwest coasts.