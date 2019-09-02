Hurricane Dorian could impact Ireland as track changes - forecaster

Hurricane Dorian's impact on Ireland could be "a wet and windy spell" of weather, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

SEE ALSO: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

According to www.carlowweather.com, the current forecast track shows it heading into East Canada and weakening before the remains track across the Atlantic towards Iceland with some outer bands of rain "possibly" reaching Ireland Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Hurricane Dorian is currently centered over Grand Bahama Island and it is still a Category 5 hurricane.

Alan added: "The track has changed a lot over the past few days so this track will likely change too and even based on this track the impact to Ireland would just be a wet and windy spell of weather.

"However, the forecast for next week is far from certain so keep updated."