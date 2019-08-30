Householder threatened by burglars at his home near Naas

A householder was confronted and threatened by men he found on his property near Naas.

The incident took place 2.40pm on Thursday.

The man returned home to Kilwarden and noticed a van parked in his driveway.

When he got out of his vehicle and approached the driver he was confronted by two others already in the vicinity of the house. They became very aggressive and threatening after he said he would contact the gardai about their presence.

They left shortly afterwards and the man was unharmed.

They tried to steal a ride on lawn mower and a hedge trimmer and a shed door lock was damaged.

“The victim felt very threatened and we’re interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area,” a garda spokesman said.

The vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, had a 07 D 3327 registration.

Naas gardai (884300) are investigating.