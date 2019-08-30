Kildare region Mid East population up estimated 5% since last census

The mid east region has the highest proportion of young people in the under 20 age group, according to new population estimates released on August 27.

Population estimates for April of this year, published by the Central Statistics Office, indicated that 31% of the population are aged from 0-19 years.

The report estimated the population of the four Mid East counties Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth was 723,500 in April, compared to 688,857 at the last Census in 2016. This is a 5% or 34,643 rise over three years.

The four had a combined population of 514,446 in 2002.

The Mid East region has been one of the fastest growing in the country in recent years.

SEE ALSO: Concern over school run traffic jams in Monasterevin

Within the region, Kildare had the largest population in 2016 with 222,504 people, up from 163,944 in 2002.

Over the 14 years from 2002 to 2016, Kildare grew 36% or by 2.2% a year while Meath grew by 46% or 2.7% from a lower base in 2002, 134,005, rising to 195,044 in 2016.

Over this longer period the Mid East population grew from 13.1% of the State total to 14.5% and county Kildare's share of the Republic's population grew from 4.2% to 4.7%.

Recent figures on housing completions suggest that the Naas and Celbridge areas are the busiest in the country and this can only lead to increased population in the county, with subsequent need for extra services and share of budgets.

Another key feature of the population increases is that while it is a relatively young county, the age cohorts with the highest increases between 2012 and 2017 are in the older section of the community.

The largest increase in the mid east region was for the 70-74 age group, which saw numbers rise by 5,300 or by 43%, compared to a 27.1% increase for the State as a whole.

There was a 26.4% jump in the 75-79 year group, double the 12.4% rise for the State and 26.3% spike for those aged 80-84, compared to just 15.9% for the State overall.

So services in the region will come under pressure on a number of fronts.