Major grant for Maynooth University

Over a quarter of funding to investment through Project Ireland 2040 will go to Maynooth University’s plans under the ‘Technology, Society and Innovation Building Project,’ Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan (FG), said today.

Maynooth University twill receive €25 million of a €96.6 million Higher Education investment under Project Ireland 2040.

Deputy Durkan said the new development, which is backed by the Higher Education Strategic Infrastructure Fund, has been designed to include over 10,000 square metres of new build construction, as well as the refurbishment and upgrade of existing space on campus. “This expansion will allow for an increase of 3,000 student places, with enrolment growth focused on areas essential to economic and societal development.”

He said the proposed development will aim to integrate disciplines such as law, social science and business with science, engineering and technology. “This fresh approach to higher education and the use of campus space will aim to equip students with the skills and knowledge to address the marketplace requirements to meet the enterprise, social and environmental challenges of the twenty- first century,” said the TD.

The Maynooth based TD said this allocation very much supports the expansion of Maynooth which has grown dramatically in the past number of years and will reach 17,000 in the not too distant future. “It is a great tribute to the dedication of the President and staff, ” said Deputy Durkan.

“The project will of course also be beneficial to the local economy as well as Maynooth University” he concluded.