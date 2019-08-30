Overcast with rain across County Kildare today

It will generally be overcast with some rain in County Kildare today.

Mostly cloudy today with rain, which will be heavy at times and which will mainly affect west Munster, Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster. Rain will be lighter and patchier in east Munster and south Leinster with some dry intervals. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds.

Tonight, the heavy rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas. It will clear eastwards overnight and early on Saturday with clear spells and showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly, veering westerly as rain clears.