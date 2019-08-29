New birth figures show relatively high proportion of Kildare mothers are older

Kildare had the second highest proportion of mothers aged forty or over giving birth in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The figures, Vital Statistics First Quarter 2019 (August 29), show that there were 795 births in the January-March period in the county and 10.1% or 80 of these were to mothers aged 40 or over.

Only Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown had a higher proportion in this category with 12.2%.

Put another way, Kildare had the fourth highest percentage (44.8%) of birth mothers aged 35 or older.

The average age of mothers having their first child was 31.7, the 12th oldest in the State.

There were 13.8% of Kildare babies born to mothers in the 25-29 age group, the third lowest percentage in the country for this group. The average age for all mothers ws 33.5.

Nationally, the average age of first time mothers was 31.3, up 0.2 years from the same period in the previous year. The average age of all mothers at maternity for births registered in the first quarter of 2019 was 33.0 years, up 0.1 years from the same period of 2018.

Nationally, there were 15,893 births in first quarter of 2019, 234 births or 1.5% more than the same period in 2018.

This corresponds to a birth rate of 13.1 per 1,000 population, the same as that recorded in quarter 1 2018.

The Kildare birth rate was higher, at 13.8.

When it came to the boy/girl ratio on births, there were wide variations across the State with a 123/100 ratio for Limerick city to 84/100 in Westmeath.

The State average was 105/100.

In Kildare it was 95/100 with 388 male and 407 female births in the first quarter of this year.

The Kildare births represented 32% of all births in the Mid East region, which includes Meath (31%), Wicklow and Louth, 18% each.