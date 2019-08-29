Fundraising duck race in Kill this weekend

The Kill Musical and Dramatic Society committee have been busy preparing for upcoming events, kicking off as usual with the annual Old House duck race and barbecue. As always, the duck race will take place at the Old House, Kill on All Ireland football final Sunday September 1, with the first race starting at 3pm.

The event is one of the group's main fundraising events held during the year to finance the annual end of year musical production. KMDS will shortly be announcing its main production for this year which will be staged in January. In order to maintain its reputation for delivering high quality productions, it is important that the duck race fundraiser as big a success as possible.