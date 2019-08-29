€1,000 stolen from house in Johnstown, Naas
Crime
Johnstown
Some €1,000 in cash was stolen from a house in Johnstown, Naas.
The money was stolen during a break-in at a house in St John’s Grove on August 22.
It is believed three males entered the dwelling at 6.40pm through a conservatory door.
The premises was partly ransacked and according to the gardai the culprits left through a sitting room window.
A small black coloured hatchback vehicle was seen in the area with a 191 D registration.
Three males were observed in the area with their faces covered and wearing gloves.
The gardai also say that the incident was partly captured in CCTV.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on