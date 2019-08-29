€1,000 stolen from house in Johnstown, Naas

Some €1,000 in cash was stolen from a house in Johnstown, Naas.

The money was stolen during a break-in at a house in St John’s Grove on August 22.

It is believed three males entered the dwelling at 6.40pm through a conservatory door.

The premises was partly ransacked and according to the gardai the culprits left through a sitting room window.

A small black coloured hatchback vehicle was seen in the area with a 191 D registration.

Three males were observed in the area with their faces covered and wearing gloves.

The gardai also say that the incident was partly captured in CCTV.